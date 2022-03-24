Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.