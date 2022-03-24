Allworth Financial LP Acquires 979 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

