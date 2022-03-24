Allworth Financial LP Buys 121 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.85 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

