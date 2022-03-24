Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synopsys by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 65.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 66,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

SNPS stock opened at $316.44 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.71.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.