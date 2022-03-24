Allworth Financial LP Purchases 320 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

