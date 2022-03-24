Allworth Financial LP Sells 655 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avangrid by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

