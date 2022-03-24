Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTMU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $24,478,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $24,478,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $24,231,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $19,780,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $19,522,000.

