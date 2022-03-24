Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

ALPN opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.88. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,784,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.