AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALA. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ALA opened at C$27.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.34. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$20.35 and a 52-week high of C$29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 121.90%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

