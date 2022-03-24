Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking by 11.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,159.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,325.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,358.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,724.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

