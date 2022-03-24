Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH opened at $26.43 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

