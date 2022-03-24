Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Diageo by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Diageo by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.62.

Shares of DEO opened at $197.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $163.41 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.