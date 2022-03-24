Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $313.77 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $222.84 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

