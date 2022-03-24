Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

Shares of KRBN opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

