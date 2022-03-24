Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $13.04. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 61,519 shares trading hands.

ASPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $210.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

