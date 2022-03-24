Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post $117.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $108.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $541.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $634.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $611.55 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,194.15.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $17.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,250.23. The company had a trading volume of 106,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,031.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,279.84. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,640,480 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.