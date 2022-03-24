Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.99%.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $188,856.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

