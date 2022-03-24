American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.47. 26,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $98.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

