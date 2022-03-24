American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $10.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. 103,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,412. American Well has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,039 shares of company stock worth $1,552,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Well by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 514,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Well by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.