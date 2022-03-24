Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%. On average, analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

