Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.36.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 8,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -220.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.