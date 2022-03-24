Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,217 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,955 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,612. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,517 shares of company stock worth $1,035,838. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

