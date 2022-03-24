Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.28. 750,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 323,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (DIVO)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.