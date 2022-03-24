Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Equities analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to post $730,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 942.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $5.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $14.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.16 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a current ratio of 32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,990,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 827,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 4,619.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 675,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 661,553 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 637,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

