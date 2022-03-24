Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 727,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

