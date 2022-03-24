Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Post $1.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.29. Kroger reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $727,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

