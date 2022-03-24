Analysts Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 37,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

