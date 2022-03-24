Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will report sales of $402.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.34 million and the highest is $403.69 million. National Instruments posted sales of $335.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,046,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

