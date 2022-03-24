Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.81 Million

Analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will post $550.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.45 million and the highest is $559.80 million. Redfin reported sales of $268.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Redfin has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $72.69. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $477,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.