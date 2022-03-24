Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.45. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,308. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,123,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

