Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance also reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHF shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $10,656,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $352.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.