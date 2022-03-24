Analysts Expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%.

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 97,820,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

