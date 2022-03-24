Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.33.

Shares of CFP opened at C$28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2.61. Canfor has a one year low of C$22.46 and a one year high of C$35.53.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

