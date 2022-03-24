Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Surface Oncology (SURF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) recently:

3/7/2022 – Surface Oncology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/4/2022 – Surface Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

3/3/2022 – Surface Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Surface Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of SURF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 5,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,551. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. Research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Surface Oncology by 134.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

