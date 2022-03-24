Analysts Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) PT at $55.00

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 643,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

