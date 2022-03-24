Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $188.40

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54. Celanese has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.