Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $124.50

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.03. 28,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,762. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

