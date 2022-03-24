Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $65.20

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Galapagos by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,029. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.