Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target at $61.67

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,502. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 225,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.44. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
