Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target at $61.67

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,502. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $905,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 225,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.44. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

