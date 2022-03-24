Analysts Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) PT at $56.40

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of VERV opened at $22.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $267,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,151 shares of company stock worth $6,558,418.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

