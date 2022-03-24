Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target at $12.57

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $345.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $98,067. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

