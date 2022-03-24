Analyzing Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carbon Energy and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 0 5 14 1 2.80

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $148.89, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $6.80 billion 3.72 $2.18 billion $12.14 11.75

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy 32.10% 16.33% 8.94%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Carbon Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

