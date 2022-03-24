Analyzing ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) & Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ImmunityBio and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.82%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.29, indicating a potential upside of 1,380.52%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Freeline Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $930,000.00 2,492.45 -$346.79 million N/A N/A Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million N/A N/A

Freeline Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -37,129.55% N/A -122.47% Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

