Andrew F. Burton Sells 5,498 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $870,000.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

