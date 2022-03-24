Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 11,564 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

