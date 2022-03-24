Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).
Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,926 ($51.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £52.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,592.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,130.02.
In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.