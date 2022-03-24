Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives $3,161.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,161.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAUKF. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of AAUKF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. 4,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $55.02.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

