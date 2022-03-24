ANTA Sports Products Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
