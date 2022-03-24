ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $308.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.57. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $615.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.9117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

