Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,097 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

COUP opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

